COMMENT : CBs eye BoJ policy, Bitcoin vs Tech Stocks and ECB PEPP/risk premia

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, January 19 (IFR) - No Trump tweets the last few sessions has been a breath of fresh air and this has continued with Yellen confirmation hearing where we are back to talking economics/recovery as opposed to things with a political twist. Its not long to go now before the smooth transition to a Biden administration and a return to the old era (pre-Trump) that will be further cemented by a likely early list of executive orders. How markets behave going forward is going to be interesting as the consensus trade still has a lot of confidence and investor/fund manager surveys would suggest a lot of these expectations are already in the price. We should expect volatility but not the kind that we saw under Trump...the normal kind...the kind that provides signals as opposed to running for the woods. At the top of the list is still fiscal support and a focus on health policy that was lacking in the final months of the Trump presidency.

Below we take a look at broader themes related to the BoJ and likely shift at the March meeting...what we are seeing is a shift in focus away from targets to outcomes. The ECB made a similar shift back in December but this fell under the radar last week when the minutes were released. We take a look at these themes and what they mean in our first comment below. Also below we take a look at why what happens to tech stocks matters. They might not be as big a bubble as Bitcoin but they are much more important to the risk outlook. Comment below...and finally we look at what the yield changes on EGBs have to say about market pricing on risk and how the ECB has reacted via the PEPP.

COMMENT: ECB/Fed eye BoJ in search to avoid market dysfunction

Japanisation remains a risk for many countries and one of the tasks for central banks is to learn the lesson from BoJ's experience/experiment with unconventional policy and avoid such an outcome. We seem to be at an important juncture with regards to the next phase with BoJ unconventional policy with Reuters reporting [nL4N2JT0XW] that the BoJ will consider scaling back ETF purchases as well as loosen its grip on yield curve control (YCC).

The report from Reuters was yesterday but it is only now that we are seeing much more focus and debate from the market. We will highlight a few themes/thoughts in point form in order to keep things brief.

1) The BoJ is looking at its toolbox ahead of its March policy review with the central bank worried about the market impact of prolonged easing which it believes has made markets "rigid and complacent".

2) With ETFs the BoJ is said to account for 80% of the market while its JGB holdings are close to 45% of the market. The BoJ is looking to scale back ETF purchases and loosen grip on YCC without wanting this to be seen as policy tightening.

3) The focus from the BoJ is on outcome-based - to maintain market stability - while shifting away from target-based in order to avoid increasing market dysfunction. The key here is to make flexible purchases.

4) YCC of keeping short term rates around -0.1% and the 10y yield around zero is not expected to be altered. But the BoJ intends to adjust YCC to allow the yield curve to steepen slightly and super-long interest rates to move higher.

5) The adoption of flexibility is not new and is something that the BoJ has already implemented when it comes to keeping the 10y yield around zero under YCC. However, the desire here is much broader as it looks to lessen its footprint.

6) The ECB seems to have already adopted a more flexible stance in December when it adopted an important shift in implementing PEPP where purchase flows did not need to exhaust the full PEPP envelope if favourable financing conditions could be maintained. See "COMMENT: ECB - Important shift in implementing PEPP adopted, YCC?"; [nIfp4ycpMY].

7) The Fed on the other hand has yet to walk down this road as it continues with purchases at a steady pace of $120bn per month. Although the trio of Powell, Clarida and Brainard put to bed last week any early talk of tapering. See "COMMENT: Fed - Door shut on taper debate, now is not the time"; [nIfpbYxwLH].

Differences are starting to emerge, a result of how fiscal and monetary policy interact, with issuance and asset purchases being the glue. Beyond ETFs there is room for Japan to expand fiscal policy further and issue longer dated JGBs which would help the BoJ. The ECB seems to have adopted its flexible approach, but its goal is still to maintain favourable financing conditions which it believes it can do without using the full PEPP envelope. Meanwhile, expected fiscal stimulus under Joe Biden is likely to increase the debate over whether the Fed also needs to focus on financing conditions by upping its asset purchases in order to keep yields low and the yield curve flat.

COMMENT: Bitcoin overtakes tech stocks on bubble/crowded trade

The BofA January fund manager survey and the DB monthly market sentiment survey both reveal Bitcoin to be closer to extreme bubble or the most crowded trade, beating tech stocks. The difference between Bitcoin and tech stocks is that Bitcoins are more of a spectator sport with data suggesting concentrated holdings, while many are long tech stocks and its weighting in portfolios remains high.

The above is important as this year the focus is expected to remain on small caps and value stocks with a rotation seen away from growth/tech stocks. The key question being the speed and nature of any shift away from tech stocks longs that will take place this year. On a YTD basis the FAANG+M stocks are already down between 1% and 8% with the Nasdaq100 up only 0.36% YTD.



COMMENT: ECB - PEPP not here to distort political risk pricing

Looking at changes in yields so far this year on the BTP curve some interesting points standout: First, at the 10y and 30y point BTPs have underperformed SPGB and (especially) PGBs but have moved in line with Bunds such that the 10y BTP/Bund spread is only 2bp wider year-to-date. Second is that the weakness in the 2y BTP spread to Germany has come with similar weakness in 2y SPGB and 2y PGB. Italian (maturity-adjusted) 2y spreads are 8bp wider, while those of Spain and Portugal are 5.5bp and 6bp wider respectively.

This would suggest that while the ECB PEPP has been active in the new year it has shied away from the front-end of peripheral bonds even though the PEPP allows for the purchase of bonds with a duration of at least 70-days. The ECB seems willing to keep a lid on financing conditions but not market pricing of Italian political risk even if that is showing signs of spilling over modestly into the front-end of Spain and Portugal.

