COMMENT: Treasury longs bail behind latest yield/curve move

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, December 3 (IFR) - The move in Treasury yields recently has been accompanied by a reduction in open interest. This reduction has been seen across the curve when looking at futures (TU, FV, TY and US) for both the Dec and Mar contracts, to help look beyond the roll. CFTC data already showed that an unwind was underway from specs that were short (especially on the long bond), but the reduction in open interest suggests that more recent moves have been dominated by a closing out of longs. The latest CFTC data is as of the close on Tuesday last week, while the open interest data is released with only a daily lag. The chart below highlights the net reduction in open interest that looks at the totals for both the Dec and Mar contracts over the last five sessions.

The caveat to the use of open interest is that we are looking at Dec and Mar futures without factoring in the difference in duration. However, for the last few sessions this does not make much difference as a reduction in open interest was on the whole seen for both Dec and Mar futures contracts. Also, a true picture of what is happening will be gleaned once the first delivery date has passed but we think the above is a true approximation.

