COMMENT: Some thoughts...powerful fiscal/monetary stimulus

Refiles to reach additional subscribers

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, January 15 (IFR) - We had two pieces of news over the last 24-hours with 1) confirmation and details of the large $1.9tn stimulus package from President elect Biden; and 2) Fed Chair Powell following up from Brainard/Clarida in dampening taper talk saying "now is not the time to be talking about exit". We lay down some of the importance and market implication of the above...

1) The $1.9tn is just the start and we will see a further stimulus package (likely focusing on infrastructure/climate) next month. Thus, fiscal policy is going to remain very expansionary.

2) Such expansionary policy comes at a time when the Fed is also very accommodative with monetary policy. There has been a clear message this week from the leadership in Washington (Powell, Brainard and Clarida) that this stimulus will not be dialled back anytime soon.

3) Next week will be the confirmation hearing for TresSec Yellen (Jan 19) and this will herald closer coordination and cooperation between fiscal and monetary policy going forward.

4) One of the key aspects to what the Fed has been saying and Biden administration is already focusing on is inequality. The $1.9tn stimulus package is already leading to expectations of halving child poverty (analysis from Columbia University).

5) Moving away from a K-shaped recovery will help to provide the recovery with a stronger base and likely be more lasting as inequality is a focus. This should help risk markets more generally.

6) That equity markets are lower and US inflation breakevens (5-year and 10-year) did not move higher suggests that the market had already moved a long way toward pricing in Biden fiscal boost. We might have to wait for things to be enacting and more positive economic/vaccine news to see a further boost to the trade.

7) While inflation breakevens did not break last week's highs they did move by enough (5y by 5bps and 10y by 3bps) to explain higher 10y nominal Treasury yields. But even here we are now talking a net 3bps move and still some distance away from the yield highs of earlier in the week.

8) The reflation and rotation trade witnessed since the November election and vaccine news might have paused or even run out of steam. But it is likely to remain a theme over the coming months/years. The key question over the coming weeks/months is how markets will reposition having spent the last few years focused on "buy bonds and Big Tech and wear diamonds".

Chart 1: RTY has outperformed SPX and NDX since November

Chart 2: Breakevens higher but fail to break highs from earlier this week

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com))