COMMENT: RBA YCC defence, SOFR low/negative, Fed WAM & ECB blames redemptions

LONDON, Mar 1 (IFR) - Volatility...this is the one theme that has remained and today its a risk day as equities bounce and the bond sell off shows signs of stability. We have been here before when it comes to the stability call and things are fragile. The Fed continues to view the yield rise as a positive and markets are waiting for them to stay stop...at least show signs of being sensitive to recent moves. All eyes now turn to Powell on Thursday but it looks like the Fed just wants to stick to its script and wants markets to be more consistent with its views as opposed to pricing in a risk outlook. Thus far the pricing has not been extreme of the 2013 type when it comes to rate hikes even if it is inconsistent with the Fed dots.

Given the direction of travel on TGA and its impact on short rates one idea that could gain traction is a WAM extension...we have been here before in terms of this as a potential policy tool. Seems to make a lot more sense now given the direction of travel on money market rates. Below we take a look at SOFR where the rate is low but some trades were seen at a negative rate on Friday. Below we expand on the WAM debate. Also below we take a look at the RBA ahead of their meeting on Tuesday and they remain aggressive this time QE was used to try and add credibility to YCC via the purchase of Nov 2024 bonds. This helped to narrow the Apr/Nov 2024 spread...more below. Also we take a look at the latest PEPP data from the ECB...having talked a good talk the walk has not lived up to expectations. A few factors can help explain but the ECB was quick to point the finger at redemptions behind the lower PEPP purchases last week.

There are six comments in today's replay...oh boy...and its only Monday.

COMMENT: RBA - Defence of YCC continues ahead of Tuesday's meeting

The RBA has continued its aggressive defence of YCC ahead of its meeting on Tuesday. After the unscheduled defence of YCC on Friday (purchases of A$3bn) the RBA came in today with QE purchases of A$4bn. This has led to a sharp move lower on yields at the open and the largest absolute fall in yields on 10y and 30y since March last year. What stands out from the QE related purchases was that of the A$4bn bought some A$1.1bn was of the 0.25% 11/24 bond which should be seen as also an effective defence of yield curve control (YCC).

Absolute Change in 10y and 30y yields...

RBA QE operations focused on Nov 2024 bond...



When intervening last week to defend YCC the RBA has focused on the 04/24 bond which has seen a widening in the spread between the April and November 2024 bonds in yield terms. This widening was a sign that YCC was lacking credibility and markets saw this as having a limited shelf life. The defence overnight has seen the April/November 2024 spread come in to around 20bps from highs close to 32bps at the tail end of last week.

Spread between Apr and Nov 2024 bond falls...

The RBA's actions have been aggressive and come ahead of its meeting on Tuesday where it is expected to reiterate its forward guidance on rates, stick to the 3y YCC target of 0.10% and maintain the QE target of A$100bn for longer-dated debt. What we will see is a desire to maybe strengthen its rate forward guidance as this has been an avenue of pressure on the bond market and YCC. Despite the aggressive move lower on yields, market pricing of rate hikes for 2023 and 2024 remain elevated, although rate hike bets for 2022 have moved lower.

A glance at the spreads on the 90-day bank bill futures shows that relief on rate pricing is only modest compared to the sharp move on the curve. What we might see on Tuesday from the RBA is not only a reiteration that it is committed to existing policy, but it is willing to up YCC and QE related purchases should this be required to keep policy loose.

COMMENT: SOFR stays low, 1st percentile negative

The overnight SOFR rate for Friday stayed low at 1bp, but more interesting was that the rate on the 1st percentile was at -0.02%. Yup...the Fed might be averse to negative rates but not only are market rates low, but some very very small transactions are now also happening at negative rates.

We know that downward pressure on money market rates is going to remain as the Treasury looks to reduce its cash holdings at the Fed over the coming months. Last week's Fed release showed that the TGA fell by $129bn - likely starting the process of a reduction in the TGA by more than $1tn by end-June.

In the January minutes we learnt that the Fed believes it has the tools to deal with more notable downward pressure on money market rates. The stage is set for an announcement at the March 16/17 FOMC meeting of another technical adjustment on the IOER rate (5bps hike) but also higher o/n RRP rates including an increase in the maximum usage of the latter by banks.



COMMENT - As vols rise/spreads widen... remember market function

Last March central banks embraced more aggressive unconventional policy and balance sheet expansion policy at a time of extreme market dysfunction. The price action last Thursday has added to the move higher of rate volatility, but more importantly it has also seen a decrease in market liquidity especially in that of Treasuries. Thus far the increase in transaction costs, wider bid/offer spreads and a reduction in market depth has been relatively contained compared to March 2020.

How market functioning evolves is something to keep an eye on as it could help to support what has thus far been a modest shift in verbal/actual intervention from some central banks. The RBA has been aggressive in its intervention to help defend its Yield Curve Control (YCC) and later today we will get an idea of whether the ECB has upped its PEPP purchases. For now, the Fed seems to be sticking to the script with regards to higher yields reflecting economic optimism, but this could change. The movements in the belly of the curve following the 7y auction last week, the change in pricing to an earlier lift-off and disturbance in market functioning would justify any shift.

One possible solution could be a weighted-average maturity (WAM) extension on existing purchases...an idea that was seen as attractive by markets last year before being put to bed by the Fed. The advantage of extending the duration of purchases is that 1) it would leave more shorter dated collateral at a time when the Treasury is reducing its TGA and reserves are expected to increase; and 2) at the same time help to provide more support to the belly/longer end of the curve.

COMMENT: ECB - Spox highlights redemptions to explain PEPP slowdown

The latest update from the ECB on PEPP purchases for last week showed that purchases actually slowed to €12bn from around €17bn in the prior two weeks. This is a huge downward surprise as it was expected that the data would show purchases at least at the same pace as the last 2-weeks or even more. This is especially as the purchase data follows the start of verbal intervention from Lagarde on Friday the prior week.

There are two caveats in trying to interpret the above data 1) the data is on a net basis and we don't know how redemptions impacted the figures for last week. The gross purchase data will not be released until Tuesday afternoon; and 2) the PEPP purchase data is on a settlement basis and thus includes purchases made as of close of business on Wednesday (Feb 24), any subsequent step up in intervention will thus show up in next week's release.

Indeed, it is interesting that the ECB soon after the PEPP data release was quick to point out that the reduced purchase pace was a result of redemptions. The ECB is cognisant of the sensitivity from markets to the PEPP data and wants to control the narrative.

There is more than ample room within the current PEPP envelope for the ECB to increase the weekly purchase pace and still meet the €1.85tn envelope by end-March 2022. The question is the extent to which the ECB wants to step into the market having expressed its desire to maintain favourable financing conditions. Intervening more aggressively when the ripples are external might be seen as less effective and a better defence might be to strengthen rate forward guidance.

COMMENT: ECB - Villeroy sees yield rise as unwarranted

We have gone from "closely monitoring" to now highlighting that the yield rise is "unwarranted". It's just one member of the ECB but ECB/BdF's Villeroy is an important figure and says that "in so much as this tightening is unwarranted, we can and must react against it, starting with an active flexibility of our PEPP purchases".

COMMENT: Fed - Barkin on daylight and yields

Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin in an interview with the WSJ is sticking to the script from recent Fed speakers. Barkin is 1) optimistic on the economy saying that we are at the point where "there's daylight on the horizon"; 2) expects inflation to rise but not to problematic levels and not worried that fiscal stimulus will cause overheating; and 3) not worried about the rise in bond yields and in fact says he would be "disappointed" if we didn’t see yields rise as the outlook improves. We get more Fed speakers this week and they too are likely to stick to the script when it comes to the economic outlook and recent bond yields moves. The spotlight will be on Fed Chair Powell who on Thursday (March 4) will take part in a virtual WSJ Jobs Summit at 1705GMT. There is no text to be released just a Q&A from the moderator.

