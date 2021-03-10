COMMENT: RBA - 3y yield sub-10bps, repo raised to help YCC

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Mar 10 (IFR) - The RBA governor Lowe once again said that removing the 3y yield target or changing it from 10bps was not being considered. However, it was still considering whether to shift from focusing on the Apr 2024 bond to the Nov 2024 bond with regards to the 3y yield target.

The Apr/Nov 2024 spreads has narrowed to around 21.5bps currently which is down from the highs around 32bps at the end of February. Prior to the recent yield move and market pricing of earlier rate hikes this spread had traded between largely within 4-8bps. The pricing is a reflection of the lack of faith from markets that the 3y yield target (Yield Curve Control) will remain operational and a shift from the Apr 2024 bond to the Nov 2024 bond could be a card the RBA is keeping in reserve in order to cement YCC credibility as well as dampen rate expectations.

While the spread has remained elevated the yield on the Apr 2024 traded through 10bps following RBA Lowe comments overnight. However, some help is also likely to have been gained from the RBA decision to increase the cost of borrowing the Apr 2023 and Apr 2024 bonds to 100bps. This has made it costly to borrow the bonds to short. The interest rate payable by a counterparty on cash borrowed by the RBA against Treasury Bonds had been zero according to the AOFM web site.

