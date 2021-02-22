COMMENT: RBA - 10y yields rise sharply, YCC threatened

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Feb 22 (IFR) - The reflation trade is global but it took a more volatile turn overnight as Australia's 10y yield registered the sharpest gains since last March. The 10y yield was up over 18bps with the 3y yield at one stage higher by 3.5bps before the RBA stepped in and purchased AUD1bn to help keep a lid on the yield.

A successful Covid-19 containment strategy, rising commodity prices and upside surprises in the economy mean that the RBA will continue to lean against higher yields especially at the short-end. This pressure is being driven by early rate hike expectations. A look at Bank Bill futures shows markets are betting on higher rates sooner than the central bank would like.

The YBAM1/YBAU2, YBAM1/YBAU3 and YBAM1/YBAU4 spreads are all sharply higher and the move on YBAM1/YBAU2 suggests that a slightly over 50% probability of a 25bps hike by end-2022. It was only earlier this month that the RBA surprised in its first meeting for 2021 1) it tightened forward guidance on rates saying that a cash rate increase is unlikely until actual inflation is "sustainably within the 2-3% target range; 2) extended by 1-year until 2024 when it expects conditions for a rate hike to be met.

The RBA also earlier this month did not announce a taper but instead from mid-April the RBA extended QE by a further AUD100bn. This firepower is likely to be used in order to keep YCC intact and smooth higher yields but this may prove difficult without stability on US Treasuries and a pause in the global reflation trade.

Chart 1: 10y yield change

Chart 2: RBA rate expectations

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))