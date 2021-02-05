COMMENT: Pause button hit...levels vs. growth still key

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Feb 5 (IFR) - Covid-19 hit the pause button in Q4 2020 when it comes to the economic recovery and this pause is ongoing, opening the risks of more permanent scars. The payrolls report revealed that job losses were still 9.8mn, below their peak in February 2020, but on a levels basis the level of employment (non-farm) has been moving sideways since November. The decline in the participation rate as well as an increase in permanent job losses highlights the risks of more permanent scaring.

A similar picture is also seen in the UK where BoE MPC member Broadbent in an interview to CNBC today said that the in level terms the BoE is not more optimistic than it was three months ago (see "COMMENT: BoE - Broadbent cautious, levels not growth"; [nIfpbM0nbb]. Going forward as vaccine rollout improves we could see strong growth in spending/growth but as Broadbent highlighted its wise not to be misled by the growth rate in spending.

Just as central banks will be looking through the temporary uplift on inflation, they will also look beyond the better growth figures and focus on levels. An important aspect of this focus on levels is inflation where an undershooting of inflation goals has seen a shift toward central banks being more open to overshooting of inflation (makeup type strategy). /rb

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))

