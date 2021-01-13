COMMENT: Higher yields...meh so far from vols

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, January 13 (IFR) - One of the interesting aspects to the latest rise in Treasury yields and curve steepening is that the large move has thus far seen very little vol reaction. A glance at the 1m MOVE index shows it to be lower than where it started out at the beginning of the year (only last week but it seems like a long time ago). The 3m MOVE index meanwhile has only this week broken the highs from the start of the year and after the election but at 49.8 is only slightly higher than the post-election highs around 48 (Chart 1).

The message of a more contained vol reaction is also evident by looking at swaption vols where 3m10y normalised vol only yesterday broke its Jan 4 high but only slightly (Chart 2). BP vols (basis point vols) have been moving higher but this has been more of a function of yields moving higher as opposed to higher implied vols. Indeed log-normal vols (again on 3m10y) have actually been moving lower since the beginning of the year going from around 64 and to 52.2 yesterday and only slightly higher currently at 52.7.

While it's tempting to see the vol reaction as suggesting complacency, they might reflect 1) that thus far the move has been orderly, with limited wider disruptions that could create feedback; 2) the Fed is not expected to change policy anytime soon; 3) a view that while the Fed seems comfortable with 10y yield above 1%, it won’t let this get out of hand in order to preserve the recovery; and 4) maintaining low mortgage rates is likely more important for the Fed and thus it will focus on mortgage spreads. That vols have based and are now showing signs of life is something to keep an eye on, and as the 10y moves closer to 1.20% (and 30y close to 1.90%) we could see more of a vol/convexity reaction.

There is an expectation that investor/Asian demand will return especially once supply is out of the way. If this buying fails to materialise then we could see a more significant move higher in vols. Following the 10y sale yesterday it seems that buyers have come back with a huge 30k TYH block trade done yesterday. A further recovery could be in the making following 30y supply today.

Chart 1:

Chart 2:

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))