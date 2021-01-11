COMMENT: Fed - Yields still "incredibly low", levels less important

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, January 11 (IFR) - Fed VC Clarida's comments tend to highlight where the centre of gravity/consensus is and thus his comments Friday [nN9N2HQ045] are interesting highlighting 1) a comfort with the current policy setting; 2) a view that the current purchase pace will continue for this year; 3) little concern over equity markets or the recent rise in yields. On the latter, Clarida said that he was not concerned by 10y yield above 1%, focusing on why rates are rising rather than levels.

The 'why' is important in that we have had positive vaccine news, optimism over the economic outlook, and a rise in expectations for inflation/inflation expectations all contributing to the recent move on yields (as well as equities). It was only last month that there were bets the Fed would deliver added stimulus by tweaking its asset purchases, whereas now the focus has shifted to steady policy and timing of a taper. One of the talking points recently was whether the Fed might be forced to reduce stimulus on the back of rising equity markets.

Clarida highlights that the record stock market is not of particular concern today saying that they are supported by low rates and analysts having revised up their earnings estimates. When it comes to policy the Fed is looking to focus on a steady policy this year with little concern over movements on both Treasury yields or equities. This picture might change as Biden's administration delivers the expected fiscal boost and vaccine rollout accelerates, but for now the signals are for a steady ship on policy.

