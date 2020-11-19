COMMENT: Fed - Yields contained, December stimulus debated

By

LONDON, November 19 (IFR) - Calls are now starting to shift toward the Fed delivering additional policy stimulus at its December meeting. While yield curve control is not yet seen as attractive, the list of potential policy actions on the table for December include extending the maturity of existing Treasury purchases or increasing monthly purchase size to beyond $80bn per month.

The problem with additional easing that comes, via the asset purchase programme, is that yields are already low. Indeed, this month the 10y Treasury yield has gone nowhere special even though equity markets have hit fresh records (S&P500), the Russell2000 has gained almost 13% and positive news on the vaccine front (see chart below). This is testament to the APP impact but also an anchoring of rate expectations where markets have not brought forward the timing of the first rate hike to before mid-2023.

When the Fed delivered its rate forward guidance in September the divisions ran deeper than the 8-2 vote at the time. The view from those less warm to the idea was that longer-term rates were already low and there was not "much scope for forward guidance to put additional downward pressure on yields". A similar view based on the portfolio balance effect could create a hurdle for the Fed to act in December.

Two policy options that are more likely to be on the table at the December meeting are 1) forward guidance on asset purchases that is seen as a natural extension of rate forward guidance; and 2) an extension of existing Fed/Treasury emergency lending programmes.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))