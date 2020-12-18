COMMENT: Fed - Transitioning from stabilisation to accommodation

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, December 18 (IFR) - If there is one simple takeaway for markets from the December FOMC meeting it is that the Fed is not going to deliver an early end to the party on risk. The adoption of forward guidance on asset purchases complements its decision back in September to adopt forward guidance on rates that put to bed the notion of pre-emptive rate hikes. Monetary policy's transition from stabilisation to accommodation is complete as the policy rate at the zero lower bound (ZLB), coupled with asset purchases, will help support the economy for longer.

As widely expected, the Fed adopted forward guidance on asset purchases that shifts the pledge from maintaining these "over coming months" to now continuing "until substantial further progress" has been made on its dual mandate. The step did not link what happens to asset purchases directly to the policy rate. The sequencing is clear in that the bar for tapering/ending asset purchases is "substantial progress" while the bar for lift-off are three conditions: 1) until labour market conditions are seen as consistent with maximum employment; and 2) inflation has risen to 2%; and 3) inflation is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time. As Chairman Powell stated in the post-meeting press conference, the measures help deliver "powerful support for the economy until the recovery is complete".

The policy has transitioned from stabilisation to accommodation was further reinforced by the Fed's commitment to flexible average inflation targeting (FAIT). Proof of this in action can be found from the economic projections that revealed upward revisions to above-trend growth, downward revisions to unemployment (2023 seen at 3.7% below NAIRU at 4.1%) and modestly upward revisions to inflation (2023 still seen at 2%) but...and this is important...the fed funds rate projection for 2023 maintained at the ZLB of 0.125%. This is the Fed's newly adopted policy framework that was released in August.

Market Implications:

1) If the expectation is for the target mindpoint of the range on fed funds to remain unchanged at 0.125% at least until end-2023 then it also seems that expectations on tapering of asset purchases is a little hawkish. The chart below shows the results from the New York Fed's survey of primary dealers and their expectation on Treasury purchases (net of reinvestments) from the September and November surveys. On the assumption that there is a 6- to 12-month gap between an end to asset purchases and lift-off, it is likely Treasury purchases will be higher during 2022.

The bias for bond Treasury yields might be higher and for steeper curves but continued Fed purchases should help to make this a glacial process. At best we could see 1.25% on the 10-year Treasury yield at the end of 2021.

2) The combination of rates at the ZLB and continued asset purchases will help to support risk assets and equities in particular. S&P 500 expectations for 2021 are north of 4,000 and seem justified by the Fed's stance on policy. Much more important to the equity space is what happens to the rotation trade that received a boost in November following the US election and vaccine news. The prospect remains for value to come back into vogue and outperforming growth during 2021. /jh/rb

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))