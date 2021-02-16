COMMENT: Fed - Markets don't believe Fed's lift-off script

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - The reflation trade has been strengthening and higher yields and inflation breakevens have been accompanied by markets pricing in an earlier lift-off and more rate hikes. With the Fed willing to let the economy/labour market strengthen until the inflation goal has been achieved it's not surprising to see bets on the timing and magnitude of the tightening cycle.

However, market pricing stands in contrast to what the Fed believes will likely transpire. Market pricing currently has lift-off in Q3 2023 with a further hike almost fully priced by end-2023. In contrast the Fed's dot-plots following the December meeting showed an expectation that rates will remain on hold through 2023. The chart below shows the EDM1/EDU3 spread and is a good indicator of how much is priced until end-2023.

While the Fed has put to bed tapering talk from regional Fed governors some leakage has been seen with Fed's Daly last week in a WSJ interview still talking about reducing the pace of purchases in 2022. What markets are pricing with regards to the rate outlook is important when it comes to delivering a smooth tapering or avoiding a 2013 style taper tantrum. Unanchored lift-off expectations are widely thought to be responsible for a more volatile reaction to taper talk in 2013.

If markets persist in focusing on an earlier taper timing than is comfortable to the Fed, then there are still tools available for the Fed. Powell has talked about the Fed strengthening its forward guidance if that was thought to be appropriate. It is likely that this will happen over the coming months as the task will be more difficult once the expected recovery in H2 2021 arrives and brings with it improved economic data along with base-effect impacted/temporary inflation readings that are closer to 2%.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))

