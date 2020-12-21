COMMENT: Fed - Latest stimulus bill & restarting lending programmes

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, December 21 (IFR) - The nearly $900bn stimulus bill might have room for improvement but it at least provides/extends fiscal support and is better than nothing. It would still be the second largest relief bill after the CARES Act in March that had the price tag of $2.2tn. Remember that a part of this original package was $454bn provided to the Treasury to backstop Fed lending programmes.

However, one important item of the latest stimulus is that it was agreed after a push by Sen. Toomey (R, Pa) to prevent the Fed from 1) restarting emergency lending programmes using the previously provided funding to the Treasury; and 2) similar copy programmes cannot be replicated without congressional approval. This likely puts to bed an expectation that Yellen/Powell will find a legal loophole to restart the Main Street lending, corporate debt and muni debt purchase programmes. See "COMMENT: Fed - Yellen, emergency facilities and Georgia run-off elections"; Nov 25 [nIfp4rlksD].

The Republicans had worried that under a Biden administration the Yellen/Powell combo would find a way to use prior CARES Act funds to bypass Congress. This would also explain Mnuchin's decision to not extend the lending programmes last month. It does not mean that lending programmes cannot happen, but they would need to do so in an emergency and with the approval of Congress. What the above does is to confirm that future fiscal support via the use of the Fed will deliver a political battle, one that has already resulted in a dumbed down stimulus package.

This also increases the importance of the run-off elections in Georgia on January 5th which markets are currently not paying too much attention to from a risk perspective for the New Year.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))