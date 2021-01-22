COMMENT: Fed - Is a taper tantrum inevitable?

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - Scarred with the memory of the taper tantrum of 2013 it is proving difficult for some to shake off a view that a taper tantrum is inevitable. Indeed, a Bloomberg opinion piece from former NY Fed Dudley was of the view that "there's little the Fed can do to prevent another taper tantrum". We think it possible to avoid a taper tantrum if the Fed successfully anchors rate expectations during any tapering of asset purchases.

Central banks have a great ability to learn and adapt. Take for example the great bond massacre of 1994 which was on the back of a surprise rate hike from the Fed. This set the stage for the next phase of central bank communication whereby rate increases were flagged in advance. Indeed, this hand holding took the form of predictable and evenly spaced rate hikes in the tightening cycle that followed in 2004 during the recovery that followed the bursting of the tech stock in 2000.

The taper tantrum of 2013 had its roots not in the fact that the central bank would be providing less support, but due to the market viewing an early tapering with a potential earlier tightening cycle. The Fed's experience with the eventual tapering (conducted at a measured pace) and even the ECB's own experience with its tapering (measured but announced in chunks) highlighted the importance of anchoring rate expectations. The same will be true when the Fed decides that it’s time to dial back from the current $120bn pace of monthly asset purchases.

The key for the Fed is to ensure that communication with regards to tapering deals with three main uncertainties 1) when tapering will begin; 2) how long the tapering path will last; and 3) the gap between an end to tapering and lift-off. The bar for tapering is lower than the bar for a rate hike and the combination of forward guidance and FAIT should significantly reduce the risk of a taper tantrum. A taper tantrum is not inevitable.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))