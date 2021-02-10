COMMENT: Fed - Inflation outlook/lift-off...keep champagne on ice

Repeats comment without changes to reach additional subscribers

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - Optimism over the outlook is manifesting in a continuing reflation trade but it is worth tempering such expectations, especially when it comes to inflation. This matters for the Fed outlook as while the bar for tapering is lower ("sustainable progress"), the bar for lift-off is much higher. Markets, however, seem to view things as pointing in the direction of an earlier rate hike.

The shift in market rate expectations is evident in the Euro$ curve where we have seen fresh cycle highs on the EDM1/EDZ24 and EDM1/EDZ3 spreads. The latter spread suggests the market is close to pricing in two rate hikes in H2 2023 which is hawkish compared to the Fed's dot plots that point to the current target range for FF persisting until end-2023. The conditions for lift-off are 1) labour market conditions are seen as consistent with maximum employment; and 2) inflation has risen to 2%; and 3) inflation is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time.

Tapering is likely to be a function of the labour market more than inflation but for lift-off the inflation outlook is key. Recent moves on US TIPS breakevens, while welcome, are not consistent with an inflation landscape that is yet consistent with lift-off. Indeed, that the 5y breakeven rate trades 1) above 10y breakevens (Chart 1); and 2) above 5y5y forward breakevens (Chart 2) are both likely a function of the extent to which current pricing is driven by oil. We can get an idea of the impact of oil from Chart 3 below highlighting how the last time the 5y breakeven traded above the 5y5y (mid-2008) was also when oil had rallied sharply.

10y breakevens are back to levels last seen in 2014 (Chart 1) and have been higher during 2011-2013 suggesting caution in extrapolating a shift in longer-term inflation. The Fed is outcome-based and thus even if expectations are shifting under its new policy framework the Fed has abandoned preemptive tightening under FAIT and will wait for actual inflation to exceed 2% for some time.

Chart 1:

Chart 2:

Chart 3:

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))