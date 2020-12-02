COMMENT: Fed - Increasing chance of action as yields rise

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, December 2 (IFR) - Treasury yields are once again on the rise and the question is, what happens this time round? Will there be a higher high on the 10-year Treasury yield after November’s move saw a modest break of the June yield high. A break of last month's high and then a move above 1.00% could be enough to increase expectations of additional easing from the Fed.

The November meeting minutes flagged a menu of options for potential action, which include: 1) increasing the pace of purchases; 2) shifting the duration without an increase in size; or 3) extending the horizon over which monthly purchases would extend. One of the doubts raised about additional easing in November was that yields were already low and thus FOMC participants questioned the benefits of easing. Higher yields would help to lower the bar to action at the FOMC's December meeting. /jh

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

