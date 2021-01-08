COMMENT: Fed - In fairly short order we can start to recalibrate

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, January 8 (IFR) - The title is a quote taken from Atlanta Fed President Bostic’s interview with Reuters, which the interviewer (Howard Schneider) has expanded upon in a Twitter thread. That thread is essentially the Q&A with Bostic in which the interesting aspects of the QE debate are expanded upon.

Bostic makes clear that for now we are in a place where the policy setting is seen as being comfortable. Bostic says that he is "hopeful that in fairly short order we can start to recalibrate", but he adds that there is still "a lot that we need to monitor and understand" before he is comfortable with this position.

There are two interesting points from the above: what does "recalibrate" mean and what does Bostic mean by "short order". On recalibrate it is about making sure that there is "sufficient policy support" for markets to function and grow and that things have strengthened so appreciably that significant progress is made. On "short order" Bostic focuses on this year based on hope of "broad-based and foundational growth".

When asked specifically if this is "sometime this year" Bostic said, "Yeah. I’d be comfortable doing that if we see that kind of broad-based support. I would definitely want to have that conversation with my colleagues". The full thread is worth a read and can be found at https://twitter.com/hpschneider/status/1347169373513986049.

Whether its later this year (Bostic) or next year (Mester) the debate over the outlook for asset purchases has quietly begun. It was only in December that markets were hopeful of the Fed doing more stimulus via an increase in duration of purchases (extending WAM) and now the debate is shifting toward the timing of tapering.

The early tapering debate is not accidental and likely reflects a desire to start getting markets accustomed to a recalibration that would still keep policy accommodative.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))