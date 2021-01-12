COMMENT: Fed - Higher yields, tapering path and lift-off timing

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, January 12 (IFR) - Reflation and rotation have been big themes for markets since the November election and ones that have received a further boost following Democratic control of Senate last week. While the Fed might be comfortable with a rise in 10-year Treasury note yields to above 1%, it might be less comfortable if further upside is accompanied by the market pricing in an earlier lift-off.

In a December survey from Reuters, Street forecasts for how far the UST 10-year yield will rise saw a median/mean view of yield at 1.20/1.19% for end-2021 with the vast majority of forecasts sitting between 1.0-1.50%. These will be revised higher with a median/mean likely to sit close to 1.50% and an accompanying higher range likely within 1.25-1.75%. One US bank has already shifted its view on the 10-year yield to 1.45% forecast and we should expect others to follow.

The higher yield forecasts reflect a more positive outlooks with regards to vaccine news, expansionary fiscal policy and higher inflation but it is hard to see significant upside on yields given continued Fed purchases. The debate over Fed tapering and related timing, speed and duration of the tapering process could be much more important going forward to where yields go beyond next year.

To prevent a repeat of the 2013 taper tantrum it seems the Fed is willing to engage in an early debate over an eventual tapering. However, the eventual Fed taper and the ECB's experience with its own tapering revealed that a successful tapering process can be achieved if lift-off expectations remain contained.

A glance at eurodolloar futures shows that market expectations of lift-off have shifted to mid-2023 with a further 25-bp rate hike seen by year-end. The Fed's forward guidance and even the December dot plot shows the FOMC does not expect a change in fed funds for 2023 despite seeing unemployment below NAIRU and core/headline PCE at 2%. While the Fed might be comfortable with higher bond yields (and steeper curve) it will be more willing to push back on any further accompanying shift toward an earlier lift-off.

This might be difficult without greater insight into when tapering will begin, how long the tapering path will last and the sequencing between an end to tapering and lift-off. The Fed might find that the ECB's strategy of delivering tapering in predictable chunks is easier to communicate than a taper path that is effectively on autopilot.

