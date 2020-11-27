COMMENT: Fed - Have circumstances changed ahead of December meeting?

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, November 27 (IFR) - The November 4-5 FOMC minutes released this week have prepared markets for outcome-based guidance on asset purchases to be delivered at the Committee’s next meeting on December 15/16. This is an extension of the outcome-based guidance for interest rates that the Fed adopted in September, but the thresholds are likely to be softer for guidance on asset purchases. This would factor the likelihood that the Fed will end QE before it raises interest rates. Indeed, the FOMC minutes highlight the sequencing saying, "increases in the Committee's securities holdings would taper and cease sometime before the Committee would begin to raise the target range for the federal funds rate".

Current forward guidance on interest rates points to three conditions before lifting rates: 1) until labour market conditions are seen as consistent with maximum employment; 2) inflation has risen to 2%; and 3) inflation is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time. Guidance on asset purchases could simply be an extension of the above but instead highlight that asset purchases will continue at least at their current pace until FOMC participants are satisfied of progress toward the conditions set out for rate guidance.

Uncertainty remains as to whether the Fed will deliver further policy easing at its December meeting. The minutes of the November meeting revealed comfort with the pace and composition of existing asset purchases. However, the minutes also point to a recognition that "circumstances could shift to warrant such adjustments". That a smooth market functioning and accommodative financial conditions have been maintained would on the other hand reduce the chances of further policy steps in December. The question thus is whether a resurgence in pandemic, lack of movement on fiscal support, weaker data and the sunsetting of some emergency facilities warrants a change in circumstances that requires additional policy accommodation.

As to what steps could be taken, we have the usual suspects of 1) increasing the pace of purchases; 2) shifting the duration without an increase in size; or 3) extending the horizon over which monthly purchases would take place. An addition to the menu is the recent announcement by the Bank of Canada that was mentioned in the minutes. This involves a mix of lengthening the maturity of purchases while at the same time reducing the pace of purchases. Communication of this was seen as needed to avoid the "misperception that the reduced pace of purchases represented a decalin in the degree of accommodation".

The minutes did not point to a consensus or favoured option from the above, but there were once again reservations raised on the limits of additional accommodation given the low level of long-term yields. /jh

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))