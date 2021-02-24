COMMENT: Fed - Forward guidance on asset purchases strengthened

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Yesterday it was just Fed Chair Powell in focus today we have not only Powell (1500GMT) but also VC Clarida and Governor Brainard. Governor Brainard will be speaking on "The Federal Reserve's Maximum Employment Mandate" (1530GMT) while VC Clarida will focus on "U.S. Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy" (1800GMT).

What was of interest from Powell's testimony yesterday was the attachment of the "take some time" language with regards to achieving "substantial further progress". This "some time" language was featured in the January minutes as well but was not included in the post-meeting statement that did not reference a time period with regards to substantial further progress.

The deliberate inclusion of "some time" is a strong signal that tapering is off the table...an important signal given that it has been accompanied by an increasing confidence over the economic outlook (see "COMMENT: Fed - Some time for substantial further progress"; Feb 18 [nIfp24flq7]. Existing forward guidance on asset purchases has been strengthened with the use of "some time" and a taper signal will most likely be sent when this reference is dropped.

