COMMENT: Fed/ECB..."need to do more" assumption to be tested

LONDON, November 11 (IFR) - Things rarely move in a straight line and this will likely be the case with regards to the pandemic and the vaccine. However, the positive news with regards to the vaccine at least in the minds of the market seen a shift in the tail risks for growth/inflation from the downside to the upside.

There are now hopes that vaccine rollout will make for a brighter outlook in H2 2021, but the uncertainty bands are wide just as they are with Covid-19. The issue now is that while the uncertainty bands have gone from being asymmetric to the downside to being more symmetric the ends of the tails are more likely than the middle ground. For markets focused on the delta the shift in the eventual tail risk is what is currently being priced as value outperforms growth and bond yields move higher. The focus over the coming weeks/months is the speed at which markets adjust their underweight value and overweight growth positions to the optimism over the vaccine and the extent to which we will see prices overshoot.

The problem now is that while the ultimate endgame of a vaccine has been bought forward significantly the path toward this is likely to be messy. This will likely see central banks attempt to keep a lid on higher bond yields in the name of maintaining loose financial conditions. However, some degree of higher yields is likely to be seen as justified given the shift in risks related to the growth/inflation outlook. Its just uncertain where the balance between fundamentally justified and maintaining loose financial conditions lies. In December the key questions will be 1) whether an increase in APP/PEPP that is expected from the ECB should be less sizeable; and 2) if the Fed should engage in other tools (YCC, increased duration buying & more QE) in order to ensure that bond yields do not move too high.

An easier option is to remind markets that despite positive news on the vaccine the inflation outlook justifies keeping rates lower for longer and pre-emptive rate hikes are a thing of the past. Bond yields have moved higher in part because markets have adjusted their rate expectations with 1y1y EONIA having gained some 5bps while Euro$ have shifted to the first rate hike in Q2/Q3-2023. /kl

