COMMENT: Fed - Door shut on taper debate, now is not the time

LONDON, January 18 (IFR) - Last week proved to be an important week for Fed speakers especially Fed board members Powell, Brainard and Clarida who combined shut the door to the taper debate. That debate had been instigated by the regional Fed presidents, but the message from the leadership is that 1) "even under an optimistic outlook" it will take time to achieve "substantial further progress" (Brainard); 2) the Fed needed to be careful in communicating about asset purchases and that "now is not the time to be talking about exit" (Powell).

While Clarida did not focus on the tapering debate he made an equally important contribution by providing added colour on rate forward guidance. Clarida said "we are not going to lift off until we get inflation at 2% for a year". This helps clarify the "some time" in the Fed's forward guidance for lift-off which on inflation says inflation has "risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time". If anything, Clairda's comments this week are likely much more important than those of Brainard/Powell as anchoring lift-off expectations is key to avoiding a taper tantrum when the debate eventually starts.

For now, the door is firmly shut when it comes to the debate over exit and this will remain so at least until Q3 2021 when hopefully we start to see more significant improvement in the recovery, labour market and Covid-19 outlooks. The much-desired fiscal support the Fed had been craving for is also a reality with Biden delivering the first stimulus package ($1.9tn) and a follow-up package expected next month. The key to the outlook has always been the health policy response and under Biden accelerated testing and vaccine rollout can only help deliver a faster recovery.

Post-GFC the Fed used to worry about keeping policy loose for too long, this time round the same mistake won't be made with Powell saying that another lesson from the GFC is "be careful not to exit too early". The combination of loose fiscal and monetary policy will likely mean more upside for risk assets. The debate over the Fed doing more might be revived if increased issuance leads to more upside on yields and a steeper curve. But with outgoing Treasury Secretary Mnuchin having left a swelled Treasury General Account (TGA) there is a lot of near-term flexibility. /rb

