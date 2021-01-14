COMMENT: Fed - Damage control from Brainard/Clarida, rate guidance key

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, January 14 (IFR) - Market concerns over an early reduction in policy accommodation have been fanned by recent comments from regional Fed presidents. Speeches from Fed Board members Brainard and Clarida not only helped calm jitters but reiterated the Fed's forward guidance and new framework that suggest the conditions for adjusting policy is still some distance away.

It seemed a bit premature to be talking about discussing tapering this year, but this is exactly what some regional Fed presidents (Harker, Kaplan, Bostic and Evans) had been doing in recent speeches. A debate is healthy, and we see it with the ECB all the time but it was always left to the core to highlight the centre of gravity and most likely path. The same is true of the Fed where the more influential Board members in Washington were out reiterating forward guidance and the new framework.

Brainard highlighted that "even under an optimistic outlook" it will take time to achieve "substantial further progress" and that the "current pace of purchases will remain appropriate for quite some time". Note that regional presidents had been biased toward an early taper on an optimistic scenario for the economy/vaccine and Brainard is suggesting that even under these conditions tapering is unlikely.

While Brainard reiterated the outcome based forward guidance on rates the comments from VC Clarida seemed to go a step further in saying that "we are not going to lift off until we get inflation at 2% for a year". This helps clarify the "some time" in the Fed's forward guidance for lift-off which on inflation says inflation has "risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time".

What is clear is that forward guidance on asset purchases is looser than forward guidance on lift off. The debate over the timing of tapering will likely persist and will intensify should the recovery/vaccine news move in a more positive manner. However, the advantage of strong rate forward guidance is that it should help to limit any damage from an eventual taper.

Ensuring lift-off expectations are anchored is key to avoiding another repeat of the 2013 taper tantrum.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))