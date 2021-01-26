COMMENT: Fed - Controlling taper expectations on brighter outlook

Refiles comment for additional subscribers

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - A glance at rate vols confirms that this week’s FOMC meeting is not seen as a market-moving event. From a communication standpoint, however, the meeting remains important in confirming to markets that 1) the Fed will not taper its asset purchases this year; and 2) when the time comes to taper there will be plenty of advanced warning.

Ensuring that markets understand the Fed's reaction function with regard to tapering will be key as expectations of a brighter economic outlook are likely to build on the back of fiscal stimulus and vaccine administration. Fed Chair Powell, Vice Chair Clarida, and Fed Governor Brainard made strong attempts to calm markets two weeks ago after eyebrows were raised as some regional Fed Presidents talked of a taper happening as early as the end of this year. These regional Fed presidents views were conditional on a more optimistic take on the vaccine and economic outlook.

The door to the tapering debate was firmly shut after 1) Brainard explained that "even under an optimistic outlook" it will take time to achieve "substantial further progress"; 2) Powell highlighted the Fed needed to be careful in communicating about asset purchases and that "now is not the time to be talking about exit"; and 3) Clarida expanded on the "some time" in the Fed's forward guidance for lift-off saying, "We are not going to lift off until we get inflation at 2% for a year".

The Fed's survey of primary dealers for December showed that while expectations of a taper this year have disappeared there is also a view that it will happen at a faster pace once it gets going (see chart). Given the higher volume of Fed asset purchases as well as Treasury issuance compared to 2013, a more gradual pace of tapering is likely even if the Fed can contain lift-off expectations. This, however, is a discussion for early 2022 as now the focus is on controlling taper timing expectations. /jh

