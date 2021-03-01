COMMENT: Fed - Barkin on daylight and yields

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Mar 1 (IFR) - Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin in an interview with the WSJ is sticking to the script from recent Fed speakers. Barkin is 1) optimistic on the economy saying that we are at the point where "there's daylight on the horizon"; 2) expects inflation to rise but not to problematic levels and not worried that fiscal stimulus will cause overheating; and 3) not worried about the rise in bond yields and in fact says he would be "disappointed" if we didn’t see yields rise as the outlook improves. We get more Fed speakers this week and they too are likely to stick to the script when it comes to the economic outlook and recent bond yields moves. The spotlight will be on Fed Chair Powell who on Thursday (March 4) will take part in a virtual WSJ Jobs Summit at 1705GMT. There is no text to be released just a Q&A from the moderator.

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))

