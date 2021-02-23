COMMENT: Fed - A desire to pushback on early lift-off/hike expectations

Repeats comment without changes to reach additional subscribers

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Feb 22 (IFR) - In January, a trio of Fed speakers looked to calm market jitters over an early taper. This was when regional Fed presidents were talking of a potential taper later this year based off optimism over H2 2021. This time round the attention will be on reiterating the Fed's new framework that has been incorporated in rate forward guidance and adoption of FAIT which should in turn see a reiteration that rates are expected on hold through 2023.

Chair Powell will speak on Tuesday with a repeat performance on Wednesday that will also see his lieutenants Brainard and Clarida. Governor Brainard will be speaking on "The Federal Reserve's Maximum Employment Mandate" while Vice Chair Clarida will focus on "U.S. Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy". Their comments may look to instill calm after recent moves in yields and an accompanying shift in rate expectations.

We already have had elements of Chair Powell's likely focus 1) a strong labour market is still very far away; 2) achieving and sustaining maximum employment will require more than supportive monetary policy; 3) the real unemployment rate is close to 10%; and 4) inflation pressures remain subdued with Fed lift-off outcome based. Brainard and Clarida will provide added support and potentially additional insight with the intention of signalling the Fed is not itching to remove accommodative policy.

While the Fed might be comfortable with the rise in nominal yields, this rise is being accompanied by earlier lift-off and more rate hikes than the Fed expects. That is likely to receive pushback. Eurodollar contracts are priced for 50bps of tightening by end-2023 whereas the Fed's dot plots see unchanged rates through 2023.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))

