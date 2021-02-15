COMMENT: ECB - Yields drifting higher...will PEPP step in?

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Feb 15 (IFR) - There has been a lot of focus on the ECB implicitly targeting yield/spread curve control within the Eurozone. However, the continued rise in Treasury/global yields begs the question as to the extent to which the ECB will allow Eurozone yields to follow the move higher on Treasury yields while keeping intra-euro area spreads contained.

The PEPP remains a powerful tool in order to keep a lid on yields and spreads in the name of financing conditions as well as fragmentation risk. PEPP purchases can always be upped in order to help keep a lid on euro area yields and the question is whether the ECB wants to take such action on the back of the latest rise in yields. Now financing conditions is a broader concept incorporating equity prices, exchange rate and short-term interest rate. A key focus for the ECB has been how changes in the risk-free rate (OIS) is transmitted to the broader set of asset prices to which sovereign funding conditions is seen as key.

As a part of this attention on the behaviour of sovereign funding conditions there has been a focus on how 10-year GDP weighted euro area yield trades relative to 10-year OIS. A glance at the cumulative change in 10-year GDP weighted euro area yields as a spread to the 10-year EUR OIS since the start of 2020 shows that on this measure financing conditions are still loose. The rise in 10y GDP weighted euro area yields has lagged the rise in 10y EUR OIS. This would suggest the case for acting via the PEPP is weak as spreads remain contained although the ECB will not want absolute sovereign funding costs to rise significantly. If there is an avenue for action it will be to ensure that the rise in EUR OIS curve is arrested and this could mean a reiterating of and potential strengthening of rate forward guidance.

Next weeks PEPP purchase data that will show whether the ECB has increased its intervention on the back of higher yields. But given where the 10-year GDP weighted euro area yields as a spread to the 10-year EUR OIS shows the ECB is unlikely to be too concerned with the movement on yields/spreads at this stage.

