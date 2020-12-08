COMMENT: ECB - Weekly PEPP purchases reveal frontloading

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, December 8 (IFR) - The latest weekly PEPP purchase data shows net purchases of €21.3bn on a settlement basis in the week ending Dec 4. This is the highest net purchases since end-June but is likely related to front loading ahead of the holiday period and year-end. There will be no further Eurozone supply after this week's offering from Germany (Schatz taps), Italy (BTP auctions) and maybe Portugal.

Thus, the need for ECB to provide support to EZ bond markets will be lessened. This support has already come down sharply from the March turmoil as has been revealed by the bimonthly PEPP data. This bimonthly data show deviations from CapKeys has been on a declining trend especially for Italy and highlight the stability that has been achieved via the PEPP. See "COMMENT: ECB - Bimonthly PEPP data show deviations diminish further"; [nIfp6gyV4n].

This stability suggests that beyond the holiday inspired front loading the PEPP purchases will revert back to being around €15bn per week early in the New Year.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))