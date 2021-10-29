COMMENT: ECB - Unanchored QE expectations infecting EZ bonds?

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Oct 29 (IFR) - Market pricing remains firm in terms of liftoff (10bps on the depo rate) to happen in July 2022. However, this scenario would require the ECB to end the APP programme before end-Q2 2022, which is quick compared to expectations that PEPP will end in March 2022. A glance at the 2-day changes in EZ bond yields shows them trading with exceptional volatility, like the APP will end quickly once the PEPP has come to an end, rather than just winding down the PEPP.

Over the last 2-days the increase in 10-year yields have been of the order of 32bps for Greece, 25bps for Italy, 17bps for Portugal, 14bps for Spain, 10bps for France and 8bps for Germany. It's clear that not only are yields higher but spreads, especially for Greece and Italy (the two high beta bond markets in EZ) are also significantly higher. This is the kind of price action that would suggest markets pricing an early end to not only PEPP but also the APP.

The market belief in the ECB's ability to stick to the game plan has been shaken by the actions of the BoE and Fed. The BoE has indicated a willingness to hike rates even as it continues with QE, while the Fed has signalled a willingness to speed up the tapering process. Expectations that had been anchored are now in a state of flux and markets are finding it easier to buy into alternative scenarios. (see "COMMENT: Fed/BoE - Faster taper, early QE-end & aggressive hikes"; Oct 28)

We are of the view that the ECB will not hike rates in 2022, and that a modified APP programme will be up and running once the PEPP has come to an end. Such a modification to the APP could come in the form of 1) a flexible envelope for teh APP that utilises the remaining funds from the PEPP as a sort of emergency backstop for fragmentation risk; or 2) an upsized but flexible APP that is adjusted on a quarterly basis as currently is the case with PEPP.

The moves in the bond markets suggest the ECB needs to send out a stronger signal on the QE and rate outlook than already seen, even if the moves themselves are still not a danger to what are still loose financing conditions. We are likely to see increased purchases via the PEPP as well to avoid fragmentation risk. The best measure of the financing conditions is still the 10y real OIS rate, and while it has moved up violently from recent lows it remains close to the bottom of the recent July to mid-October range.

