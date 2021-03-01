COMMENT: ECB - Today's PEPP purchase data in focus

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Mar 1 (IFR) - After the verbal intervention from the ECB heavyweights last week attention turned to the PEPP purchase data to be released later today. This release will be on a settlement basis as of Friday (Feb 26) and thus will only include purchases made from Thursday the prior week (Feb 18) until close of business on Wednesday last week (Feb 24). It will not capture any step-up in purchases that will likely have happened during the volatile trading sessions on Thursday or Friday. For this we will have to wait for the PEPP data release next week on March 8.

The last two weekly releases saw PEPP purchase pace pickup to around €17.1bn, which was higher than the €13.2bn in the prior 3-week before this. The chart below shows the weekly purchase pace over the last five weeks. Given that it’s the start of a new month we will also likely receive an update on monthly purchases for February. During January PEPP purchases on a net basis were €53bn, which was the lowest monthly pace since purchases started last year. An increase to €80bn is likely for the month of February.

