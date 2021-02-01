COMMENT: ECB - Spanish/Italian bank holding of sovereign bonds

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, February 1 (IFR) - ECB data released Friday provides a glimpse of Italian and Spanish bank holdings of both domestic and non-domestic EZ sovereign bonds. The chart below details the data but clearly the direction of travel is toward a reduction in holdings with the most likely destination being on the books of the ECB (via APP/PEPP). The 3m MA has been declining at an increasing pace since May last year.

This suggests that while the ECB may have reduced the extent to which the PEPP purchases have been deviating from CapKeys it has only increased sales of bonds by Italian and Spanish banks. What is also important from the data is that the reduction in bond holdings comes despite the large allocation to the September TLTRO3 highlighting that banks are lending, instead of engaging in carry trades. This is in line with the observation that much of the economic support in Italy and Spain has come in the form of government guarantees on bank loans to the real economy, combined with the fact that money markets are not as accessible to banks in these countries.

The above is encouraging as it means that the ECB tools of the PEPP and TLTRO3 are working their magic as 1) Italian and Spanish banks are making room on their books via a reduction of government bond holdings; and 2) they are more likely to use this room to extend loans.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))