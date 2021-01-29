COMMENT: ECB - Sources downplay EUR strength/rate cut odds

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Jan 29 (IFR) - The latest ECB source story from Reuters [nL8N2K36U5] seems to be a U-turn in the messaging that had seemingly taken place this week. The Reuters source story (citing five sources) looks to downplay the strength of the euro as well as the chances of a rate cut.

Specifically the source story highlights 1) Knot's view on rate cut was raised by him at the meeting last week but the discussion was "marginal"; 2) concerns over the strong euro were downplayed with the sources saying the moves in the past 6-months were small; 3) even on a much bigger appreciation of the euro one source would not infer that the "unique answer" was interest rates; 4) the exchange rate is seen as a secondary issue compared to financing conditions (stability of bank lending rates and bond yields); 5) and cementing the above the source story goes into detail why a deposit rate is seen less favourable than the current focus on TLTRO3 and PEPP tools.

It seems the ECB is walking back on its experiment in trying to impact market rate expectations and thus FX by trying to highlight its discomfort with rate cut pricing. This strategy had always lacked credibility as it was clear that the ECB could not follow-up with action. This does not mean that the issue is put to bed as it could resurface as a concern at higher levels on EUR/USD and more importantly the trade-weighted EUR. As a side note keep in mind that the broad effective nominal trade-weighted EUR is approaching its 2009 highs.

