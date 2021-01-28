COMMENT: ECB - Rehn sees low inflation outlook behind euro strength

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Jan 28 (IFR) - Comments from Bank of Finland governor, and ECB Governing Council member, Olli Rehn follow the script from the Dutch central bank governor Klaas Knot yesterday in that the ECB is closely monitoring the exchange rate with all instruments on the table to help achieve inflation goal. While Mr. Rehn refused to speculate or talk about a rate cut, he did highlight comments from his colleagues that have explicitly referred to rate cuts.

What stands out his comments (made in an interview with Bloomberg) is that he thinks an explanation for the euro strength may lie in the inflation outlook which is "too low for my taste, and even more importantly, too low compared to our aim". The ECB seems to be searching for an explanation for EUR strength and Mr. Rehn sees it as a function of the still low inflation outlook.

He sees the results of the strategic review as having the potential to influence the inflation outlook (via inflation expectations) and bring them back in line with the inflation goal. Rehn reiterates his desire for a symmetrical inflation target around 2%. The ECB is attempting to step up its verbal intervention on FX. But with markets believing that the ECB is not close to taking policy action, the attempt to talk up the risks of a rate cut lacks credibility.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))