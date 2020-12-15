COMMENT: ECB - Rehn sees €1.85tn PEPP as ceiling not a target

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, December 15 (IFR) - We are back to that old debate again as to whether the €1.85tn envelope for the PEPP is a ceiling or a target. And one of the more dovish members of the ECB is seeing the €1.85 PEPP envelope as a ceiling highlighting that it has proved its effectiveness.

The debate over whether PEPP will be fully utilised was one that the ECB had after the PEPP envelope was increased to €1.35tn back in June. Then the more hawkish members were keen to highlight that PEPP might not be fully utilised with the June ECB minutes saying that the PEPP envelope should be understood as a ceiling.

Instead of engaging in this debate it might be better to make the envelope utilisation conditional on economic conditions. Something to the effect that purchases could be stopped before the envelope is exhausted if situation improves enough but could also be expanded if situation worsens might work better. Rehn's exact wording is that "This new number is not a target but a ceiling for now,"...the inclusion of "for now" is key as it implies it is a conditional statement.

For now, a massive underutilisation of the PEPP envelope is not expected and thus the debate is having less of a market impact especially as the PEPP programme is more mature. See also "COMMENT: ECB - Back to debating new PEPP envelope usage"; [nIfp6tng5C].

