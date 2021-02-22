COMMENT: ECB - Real rates rise, PEPP flexible implementation eyed

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Feb 22 (IFR) - Last week we learnt from the minutes of the ECB's January meeting the importance of focusing on real rates. Indeed, the minutes told us that "what mattered from a monetary policy perspective was the evolution of real rates, which had declined to record low levels in recent weeks". Well these low levels for real rates have given way to an uplift that has seen real rates higher since the January meeting with an acceleration over the last week.



Using swaps the 5y5y forward real rate is up some 40bps since the January meeting with 32bps of this happening in the last 2-weeks with 25bps over the last week (using Refinitiv Eikon data). The ECB has adopted a flexible implementation strategy with regards to PEPP and the rise in real rates is likely to be met with an increase in PEPP purchases that is likely to show up when data is released later today.



Indeed, the increase in the PEPP purchase pace for the prior week (ending Feb 12) is also likely to have come on the back of a desire to keep a lid on rates. Net PEPP purchases had been around €13.2bn in the prior 3-weeks but during the week of Feb 12 jumped to €17.1bn. Remember the data is on a settlement basis so the release today will capture purchases as of Wednesday last week that will have settled on Friday.



The real rates are important because the ECB views them as providing additional support in helping to return to price stability.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))

