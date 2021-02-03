COMMENT: ECB - Ready for a strong EZ inflation rebound?

Repeats with no changes to reach additional subscribers

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - We have had upside surprises from Germany, Spain and now France on their inflation readings for January. These gains are likely to lead to an equally strong rise in EZ flash inflation data for January when it's released on Wednesday (at 1000GMT). The consensus on Reuters is for headline HICP to come in at 0.5% vs -0.3% y/y in Dec and a core rate of 0.9% (ex-FEA&T) vs 0.2% in December. The risks are tilted to the upside with the y/y headline rate likely to come in at 1.1% and although the core rate is likely at 0.9% with risk of a 1.0% print.

As a reminder there are a whole host of factors helping to boost inflation that are far from permanent. These temporary factors include changes to the weights, normalisation of the VAT cut, energy prices and a new carbon tax. The ECB has (as have other central banks) indicated it will be looking past this temporary upside on inflation. There is still a communication challenge to explain to the general public that inflation over the medium-term remains too low.

While inflation poses a communication challenge for the ECB its impact on the policy outlook is minimal. The focus this year is about maintaining loose monetary policy (via low financing conditions) and ensuring that fiscal policy does not ease off the accelerator too early. The question later this year will be how to shift from temporary pandemic focused instruments (PEPP) toward permanent instruments (APP).

