COMMENT: ECB- QE deviations & reinvestments

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, April 7 (IFR) - One of the striking features of the data breakdown yesterday from the ECB was a lot of attention paid to PSPP (public sector purchase programme) deviations from capital keys. This is not a new debate as we have seen a focus on large deviations in the past only to have it explained by the ever-growing role of reinvestments.

Remember how back in early June 2018 the lower purchases of Italian debt during May were a political focus and the ECB had to explain this reduced buying was a result of reinvestment. The ECB back then highlighted that it had to reinvest a chunk into German bonds and pointed to not only lower purchases of Italy debt but also French, Austrian and Belgian debt.

What the data for last month (March) showed was that the ECB bought twice as much of BTPs (€6bn more) and sharply lower Bunds (€6.8bn less)...see chart 1 below. But it is likely that reinvestments added to the Italian total last month and the total PSPP reinvestment for March was €13.1bn. April is likely to be a bigger month when it comes to reinvestment (and thus ECB activity) where PSPP reinvestments total €30.3bn (see chart 2 below).

The data is made murkier by the fact that the ECB can conduct reinvestments in a flexible manner. The PSPP technical aspect says reinvestments can happen in a "flexible and timely manner in the month they fall due, on a best effort basis, or in the subsequent two months, if warranted by market liquidity conditions".

Chart 1:

Chart 2:

Link to PSPP technical aspects

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/mopo/implement/omt/html/pspp-qa.en.html

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@thomsonreuters.com;))

PSPP MAR2020 IMAGE : https://reut.rs/3e3HaDi

PSPP REDEMPTIONS IMAGE : https://reut.rs/2V8vir3

