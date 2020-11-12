COMMENT: ECB - Policy duration key signal in addition to PEPP/TLTROs

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, November 12 (IFR) - The key takeaway from Lagarde speech yesterday is that the ECB will continue to keep its foot on the policy accelerator and ensure favourable financial conditions. At the last meeting the focus was on signalling that all tools are on the table and the speech from Lagarde yesterday narrowed the focus to 1) the use of PEPP and TLTROs; and 2) the duration of policy support.

What does that mean for the policy outlook at the December meeting?

Firstly, it confirms that a PEPP increase will be central to any easing. We are looking for a €500bn increase in PEPP and a further €10bn increase in the monthly APP pace. Signals on the mix between PEPP and APP will be keenly watched.

Second, TLTROs will also feature heavily. The prospect is for existing TLTROs to be made much more attractive, or for fresh TLTRO operations in the new year of a longer duration than the current TLTRO III. A cut in the lowest rate should also not be ruled out in either scenario.

Third, on policy duration, the ECB is likely to extend PEPP purchases until the end of 2021 or early 2022. This would also fit with longer term TLTROs. The duration effect could cement forward guidance, in which the ECB would clarify the period over which it does not expect policy to tighten. This could come in the Q&A, expressed as a reinforcement of existing forward guidance.

In addition, the ECB could also increase the tiering multiplier on the deposit rate to x10 or x12 from x6, as the level of excess reserves is higher.

