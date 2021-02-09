COMMENT: ECB - PEPP purchases stay in slow lane

Updates with chart

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Feb 8 (IFR) - ECB data show that PEPP purchases last week totalled €13.5bn and follow purchases of €12.8bn and €13.2bn in the prior two weeks. The net purchase pace has slowed to an average of around €13.2bn the last 3-weeks and is a step down from the €15.6bn average weekly pace that was seen between August-December 2020. We won't know how redemptions have impacted the data for last week until Tuesday, but the prior two weeks have seen redemptions of €5.9bn (week ending Jan 22) and €3.9bn (week ending Jan 29). So, it's important to remember that the data have been influenced by redemptions and the same might hold of the data for last week.

However, there is no denying that on a net basis there has been a slowdown, and this still suggests that a considerable undershooting of the PEPP will be seen. The extent of undershooting of the €1.85tn PEPP envelope ranges from 1) around €180bn if we extrapolate using the average PEPP purchase pace over the last 6-months (Aug 2020 to Jan 2021); 2) around €240bn based on PEPP purchases made during December and January average; or 3) close to €300bn if we assume that purchases will happen at January's low pace.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))

