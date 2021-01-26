COMMENT: ECB - PEPP purchases slowed, prior to Italy widening

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - The slowdown in PEPP purchases in the latest weekly data follows the adoption of a flexible implementation of PEPP purchases by the ECB. This strategy was not new and was likely in operation during Q3/Q4 last year and mentioned in the December minutes but received greater focus following the ECB meeting last week.

Data released yesterday afternoon showed the ECB bought €13.2bn via the PEPP during the week ending January 22 and follows purchases of €18.2bn in the prior week (ending January 15). Note that the data are released on a settlement basis so include purchases made until and including Wednesday last week. They do not capture any attempt by the ECB to smooth Italy related uncertainty that was seen in relatively contained spread widening on Thursday and Friday.

As always, the PEPP purchase data could be impacted by redemptions and we get a breakdown of this impact when data is released later today.

