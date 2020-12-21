COMMENT: ECB - PEPP purchases end with €752.3bn total this year

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, December 21 (IFR) - Last week was the final week for PEPP purchases and during that week on a settlement basis the ECB made a further €15.7bn of purchases. This took the total of PEPP purchases for the year to €752.3bn which is in line with the March 18 announcement of a €750bn PEPP envelope that was intended to be completed by end-2020.

The €15.7bn of PEPP purchases last week was down from the €18.7bn purchases the prior week which was also down from the €21.3bn pace in the week prior. The PEPP is with us until end-Q1 2022 at least with the total envelope now sitting at €1.85tn which is a lot of demand and likely to leave net negative supply to the market for next year.

This positive backdrop provides a strong rationale for staying positive on EGBs and BTPs in particular where the 10y yield offers an attractive positive yield and even 5y BTPs have a decent spread that is double to what is available on 5y SPGBs and 5y PGBs.

