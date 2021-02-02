COMMENT: ECB - PEPP Dec-Jan bi-monthly breakdown analysis

Recasts first para, adds charts and new final para

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - The ECB has released the country level breakdown of the bi-monthly PEPP data for December-January. If you want the tl;dr version then the charts below is all that you need...showing that once again deviations from the capital keys are modestly lower (Chart 1) further confirmed by looking at the root mean square (Chart 2). Or to put it another way the ECB purchases under PEPP are more closely aligned with the capital keys.

There are three implications of the above 1) the ECB can continue to justify the PEPP as more than just a pandemic instrument as from a proportionality point of view it is sticking to the capital keys as with the APP; 2) the deviations from capital keys have come down modestly further despite Italian risk recently suggesting that the ECB did not intervene heavily; and 3) there is further confirmation that the ECB has achieved success when it comes to fragmentation risk and spreads are now under control.

There is support for the recent PEPP purchase implementation shift whereby the ECB intends to reduce PEPP purchases when market conditions allow without creating less favourable financing conditions. Given that a low RMS (root mean square) of PEPP deviations has been achieved until August it would seem that the shift in PEPP implementation toward more flexible purchases is not new strategy.

Chart 1:

Chart 2:

