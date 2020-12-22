COMMENT: ECB - PEPP and the Ghosts of Christmas

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, December 22 (IFR) - One of the most important tools deployed by the ECB this year was the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). It was announced on March 18 at the height of the pandemic concerns and initially designed to reduce fragmentation and, effectively, close the spreads. The PEPP subsequently morphed into a programme to help return inflation back to its pre-pandemic trend.

Ghost of Christmas Past: The PEPP started off as a market stabilisation tool especially for peripheral bonds of the Eurozone. Its success can be judged via two metrics 1) it helped to bring down peripheral spreads as well as reduce yield/spread volatility; and 2) the extent to which the deviation of PEPP purchases from the ECB capital key declined over time, meaning purchases have become more evenly spread. More importantly, the stability of bond markets gave Eurozone governments with flexibility to provide pandemic fiscal support and not worry about the stability of bond markets used to finance it.

Ghost of Christmas Present: Currently the PEPP is on holiday (as is the APP), so there is little more to say besides the original €750bn target for this year has been reached. With the programme envelope having been increased to €1.85tn, and forward guidance on rates maintained, the combination is helping to keep a lid on Eurozone bond yields. This was evident yesterday when peripheral spread widening with risk-off moves in European markets was largely the result of safe-haven demand for Bunds, as opposed to selling of peripheral bonds: 10y peripheral yields were actually lower.

Ghost of Christmas Future: The purchase target of €1.85tn by end-Q1 2022 implies a weekly PEPP purchase pace of around €17bn. This is higher than the €15.6bn average the ECB has achieved since the beginning of August. That would explain why ECB communication on it has reverted to the envelope not having to be fully used. That leaves an in-built ability to ramp up purchases if required, but this is likely to be more a function of increased issuance. Indeed, next year should be more about PEPP increases timed around issuance and less about dysfunctional markets.

It is also important to remember that the PEPP has morphed into a tool for delivering inflation back at pre-pandemic levels. This likely means that the PEPP would be around even beyond the pandemic has ended and vaccine rollout as the ECB looks to focus on pre-pandemic inflation. It has greater flexibility than the APP and there is no reason to believe that it wont last beyond end-Q1 2022.

