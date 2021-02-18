Markets

COMMENT: ECB - Minutes show flexibility on nominal yields

The minutes of the January meeting are out and what stands out is that the ECB is more flexible when it comes to nominal bond yields.

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Feb 18 (IFR) - The minutes of the January meeting are out and what stands out is that the ECB is more flexible when it comes to nominal bond yields. The ECB says that 1) nominal yields are not an appropriate benchmark for assessing whether financing conditions remained favourable; and 2) not every increase in nominal yields should be interpreted as an unwarranted tightening. The message here is that keeping financing conditions favourable does not entail keeping a lid on nominal yields, and a rise in yields likely does not necessary equate to an increase in intervention via the PEPP/APP. 

