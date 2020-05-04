COMMENT: ECB - Lane confirms PEPP the vehicle to close spreads

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Last week the post-meeting press conference saw an unspectacular performance from Lagarde who seemed cognisant of not wanting to roil markets. It thus seems to be a regular feature to wheel out the ECB's Chief Economist Lane via a Friday blog post to ensure that ECB communication is crystal clear.

The latest post-meeting blog from Lane on Friday highlights 1) the economic challenges faced by the Eurozone and the uncertain outlook with various scenarios for growth as opposed to forecasts; 2) a summary of the ECB's package of measures aimed at preserving the flow of credit to households and firms; and 3) the importance of PEPP in ensuring lower yields and spreads that ensure smooth policy transmission across countries (forget about OMT).

What Lane has done is to confirm the 180-degree turn from Lagarde's March gaffe that the ECB is not here to close the spreads to a position where the ECB is here to close the spreads. This objective is now described by Lane as a "basic task" of the ECB and it is important that these comments are made with reference to the PEPP. Currently the ECB has used some €100bn of the €750bn of PEPP but there is a nod to increasing it given that its size is seen as a "key factor" in determining the risk-free yield curve.

In addition to PEPP size there is also a focus on its flexibility that is "embedded in the design of the PEPP" that enables the ECB to play its market stabilisation role. This is a likely reference to the PEPP already playing an outsized role in supporting Italy and Spain data for which is not yet available. Lagarde yesterday also pointed to this flexibility saying that "we do use flexibility in how we use PEPP". We will get a chance to digest more information on PEPP as the ECB confirmed yesterday that it will release PEPP details similar to APP but on a bi-monthly basis (ie accumulated over two months).

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/blog/date/2020/html/ecb.blog200501~a2d8f514a0.en.html

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

