COMMENT: ECB - Lagarde adopts Lane's "no complacency" mantra

LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - After hitting (mostly) all the wrong notes last week ECB President Lagarde over the weekend adopted a lot of the themes from ECB Chief Economist Lane's blog from Friday. Most significant of this is Lagarde ending her speech yesterday with the words "no complacency" when it comes to the ECB meeting its price stability mandate which was also the thrust of Lane's blog on Friday.

But adopting Lane's themes does not stop here as Lagarde is also borrowing other themes 1) a sharper focus on FX saying that "near-term price pressures will also remain subdued due to the recent appreciation of the euro exchange rate"; 2) partial progress on inflation to which the ECB focus has now moved to the second step "returning the inflation path to its pre-pandemic trajectory and ensuring that it continues to re-converge with our aim in a sustained manner".

What we do not see is guidance related to the data/policy although it is implied in the focus on the "second step" where the PEPP is seen as the key instrument to achieve inflation aim. It's not only Lagarde that has taken on board the message about FX and broader concern over inflation with Rehn even saying over the weekend the "inflation outlook is a concern".

The ECB has understood that it did not get communication right when it comes to FX/inflation and the policy outlook. Lane's blog on Friday has been key in getting thing back on track (see "COMMENT: ECB - Lane puts communication on right track"; Sept 11 ). The ECB has gone from exhibiting complacency to now adopting the "no complacency" mantra. While we continue to look for the ECB to expand PEPP envelope by €500bn in December we are on the lookout for risks that while they communicate "no complacency" their actions might reveal "complacency".

The very fact that the ECB staff projections see sub-2% inflation over the medium-term should be reason enough to continue expanding PEPP.

