COMMENT: ECB - Inflation waking up but underlying price pressures subdued

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Jan 29 (IFR) - German inflation data yesterday and the Spanish inflation data today are the begginings of a turn in the inflation cycle aided by base effects. The 1% y/y rate for German inflation in January is a bounce back from the -0.3% in December. Spanish inflation also came in at 0.6% y/y after -0.6% y/y in December. We are likely to see inflation from other euro zone countries follow higher ahead of the EZ inflation release next week, but the ECB will be looking past this inflation gain. Much of it is a result of temporary factors such as a normalisation of the VAT cut, energy prices, an increase in minimum wage and a new carbon tax.

As President Christine Lagarde and others at the ECB have been highlighting, the inflation outlook is still one of subdued price pressures as demand remains weak with the pandemic and related restrictions. If anything, the discussions are likely to turn toward what more the ECB can do to help return inflation to its goal. But first the ECB needs to redefine this goal via the strategic review. Bank of Finland governor Olli Rehn today pointed to the focus on too low inflation when he said inflation is "too low for my taste, and even more importantly, too low compared to our aim". The expected rise in EZ inflation that could see a print above 2% this year makes the communication task difficult.

As the pandemic effects ease the need for maintaining fiscal and monetary policy support will remain and the ECB will likely shift its focus from the PEPP back to the APP in order to deliver continued stimulus. The ECB will put a lot of focus on its medium term forecasts and the need to look past any increase in inflation this year and not mistake it for a sustained increase in inflation.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))