COMMENT: ECB - Hernández de Cos sees YCC an "option worth exploring"

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, January 5 (IFR) - ECB's Hernández de Cos was reported yesterday to have said that "yield curve control is an option worth exploring" [nL8N2JF1XH]. This is in the context of what the ECB can do to raise inflation, and which he suggests could reduce the volume of bond purchases. His comments are important as the ECB will likely look to build on existing policy tools to achieve its inflation goal.

Currently the ECB is practising a version of yield and spread curve control (YSCC) via the PEPP that seeks both to maintain favourable financing conditions and to keep a lid on fragmentation risk. Even with its current array of policy measures, centred around TLTRO/PEPP, the ECB will find it tough to achieve its inflation goal. The December ECB staff projections saw 2023 headline inflation at 1.4% with core at 1.2%... both significantly below 2%.

Undershooting the inflation target while risks related to the pandemic subside could see the ECB under pressure to alter its policy mix further. But it could also provide additional stimulus which does not focus on PEPP. This is where purchases under the APP would be key and Hernández de Cos makes an interesting observation that a credible commitment to YCC could require fewer bond purchases.

We have seen this in action with the BoJ and RBA both practitioners of YCC but Hernández de Cos also raises an important obstacle in the form of the complexity of YCC when there is no single yield curve. Hernández de Cos mentions the potential for targeting the risk-free yield curve that would "probably deliver similar outcomes" but clearly more debate will be needed, and for markets the above theme this is likely to be a growing focus during 2021.

As with the Fed and YCC the ECB might also find that purchases via the APP and forward guidance are sufficient to help maintain low yields/spreads reducing the need for YCC. An added problem is that keeping a lid on funding costs/fragmentation risks beyond the pandemic might be more difficult to justify.

