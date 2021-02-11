COMMENT: ECB - GDP-weighted 10-year yield and PEPP

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - One aspect to the ECB focus on financing conditions is where euro area GDP-weighted yields are trading relative to their pre-pandemic levels. What has been interesting is that while the 10-year GDP-weighted yield has been trading off its lows when comparing this yield as a spread to the 10-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate then we are at a cycle low.

The move on the 10-year GDP-weighted yield highlights that euro area yields have been followed (although lagged) the move higher on US Treasury yields. However, the spread move (10y yield vs OIS) is a better measure of financing conditions as it compares yields to the risk-free rate. This move on the spread has been more of a function of OIS rates moving higher at a faster pace than the rise in the 10-year GDP weighted yield.

That the 10-year GDP-weighted spread has moved further lower suggests that there is room for the ECB to adjust PEPP purchase pace lower. Although any further reduction in PEPP purchases from the €13.2bn recent weekly pace will happen in a controlled and glacial manner. All the signs are still pointing to the ECB undershooting the €1.85tn PEPP envelope by some €250-300bn.

