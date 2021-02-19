COMMENT: ECB - Focus shifts to real rates

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - One of the interesting aspects of the minutes of the January ECB meeting was the shift in focus toward real yields and adoption of greater flexibility toward nominal yields. A key line in the discussions was a view that "what mattered from a monetary policy perspective was the evolution of real rates, which had declined to record low levels in recent weeks".

Since the January ECB meeting the EUR 5-year, 5 years forward real rate (implied by the difference between 5y5y nominal interest rate and 5y5y inflation swaps) has gone up by almost 25bps. The most recent rise is likely to have spurred an increase in PEPP purchases during the week ending Feb 12. That the EUR 5y5y real rate has continued to rise this week likely suggests that the higher PEPP purchase pace was maintained. We will know more when data for this week is released on Monday.

At the time of the meeting it was highlighted how there was a lack of upward pressure on EUR real rates in contrast to what was being seen with USD real rates. Indeed, the view was that the decline in real rates (which at the time of the meeting was at historic low levels) should be allowed if financing conditions eased on "account of an increase in inflation expectations". That is if real rates were falling on the back of an increase in inflation expectations then it would be welcome.

The thinking was that with inflation outlook falling short of the ECB's goal the "lower real rates would provide additional support for a faster return to price stability". Since the meeting real yields have moved higher which is likely to see the ECB more willing to lean against the rise in nominal rates.

The ECB minutes say that 1) nominal yields were not an appropriate benchmark for assessing whether financing conditions remained favourable; and 2) not every increase in nominal yields should be interpreted as an unwarranted tightening. The ECB is willing to allow nominal yields to rise if that reflected a better economic outlook and higher inflation expectations as it would still mean lower real rates.

We were wrong in thinking that the low level of the 10-year euro area GDP weighted yield spread to the 10-year OIS would suggest a more laid-back approach from the ECB. The minutes instead point to a stronger focus on real rates. Euro area real rates have gone up as nominal yields have increased more than inflation expectations. The pick-up in PEPP purchases for last week suggests that the ECB is leaning against the rise in nominal (and thus real) yields and the next PEPP update on Monday will be keenly watched.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))

